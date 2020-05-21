PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $34.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $34,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $109.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $117.59.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

