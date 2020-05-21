PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.32.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $551.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.33.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

