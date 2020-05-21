PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,761 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $45,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,679,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,031,000 after buying an additional 286,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $2,024,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.62.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

