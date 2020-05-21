PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $47,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock worth $1,652,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

