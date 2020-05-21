PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 463,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $78.86 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.