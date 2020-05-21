PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 51,461 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

