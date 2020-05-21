PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,688 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Cincinnati Financial worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,580,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,797,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 172.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Credit Suisse Group cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

