PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 43,892 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $34,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

