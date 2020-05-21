PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $36,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $289.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.92. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

