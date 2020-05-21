PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2,435.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Kansas City Southern worth $54,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 384,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,125,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $147.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

