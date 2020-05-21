PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 9,724 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $34,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,854,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $347,236,000 after acquiring an additional 506,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

