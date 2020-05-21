PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 5,573 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $36,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $191.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.86. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

