Philip Vafiadis Buys 400,000 Shares of Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) Stock

Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) insider Philip Vafiadis purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$294,000.00 ($208,510.64).

Philip Vafiadis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Philip Vafiadis purchased 168,750 shares of Titomic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,062.50 ($99,335.11).

On Monday, March 9th, Philip Vafiadis sold 200,000 shares of Titomic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59), for a total transaction of A$165,000.00 ($117,021.28).

Shares of TTT stock opened at A$0.69 ($0.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.89. Titomic Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.47 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of A$2.48 ($1.76).

Titomic Limited operates in the additive manufacturing sector in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an automated additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

