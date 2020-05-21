PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

PBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bradesco Corretora raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of PBR opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0931 dividend. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,504,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,255,000 after purchasing an additional 419,039 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,748,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,617,000 after buying an additional 6,286,193 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,360,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,269,000 after buying an additional 1,134,384 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,117,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,393,000 after buying an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 65.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,686,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,773,000 after buying an additional 2,651,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

