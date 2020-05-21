Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Down 9.2%

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.46, 772,935 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 612,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In other news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,685,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,834 shares of company stock worth $1,374,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 2,118.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 72.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 137,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 115,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

