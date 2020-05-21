Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tullow Oil to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 87.14 ($1.15).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 251.31 ($3.31). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood sold 47,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £12,404.86 ($16,317.89).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

