Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Alumasc Group alerts:

Shares of ALU stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.04) on Tuesday. Alumasc Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56.54 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.45 ($1.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02.

In other news, insider Michael Leaf acquired 16,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £10,807.50 ($14,216.65).

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.