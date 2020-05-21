PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDLI. TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. PDL BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $372.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.86. PDL BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 71.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

