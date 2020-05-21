PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.22, 1,150,667 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,309,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland acquired 7,135 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,001,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

