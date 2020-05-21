PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $10.92. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PBF Energy shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 362,447 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,773,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,260,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,178. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.74.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

