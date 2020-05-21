Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Paypal worth $59,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $150.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $151.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

