Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells $3,603,750.00 in Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PYPL opened at $150.94 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James increased their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

