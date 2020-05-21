Paul David Rinaldo Sells 2,586 Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$133.65 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.17.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$129.22.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

