Paul David Rinaldo Sells 2,586 Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,406.10.
Shares of CJT stock opened at C$133.65 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.17.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
