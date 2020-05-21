Parker Harris Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $875,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $900,200.00.

CRM stock opened at $176.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a PE ratio of 164.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

