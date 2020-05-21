Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Short Interest Update

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PRK opened at $69.62 on Thursday. Park National has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Park National by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Park National by 26.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

