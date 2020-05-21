Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.85

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.85 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 9756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Get Palomar alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,900 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. State Street Corp raised its position in Palomar by 65.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Palomar by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.