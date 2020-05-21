Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.85

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.85 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 9756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.
PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42.
In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,900 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. State Street Corp raised its position in Palomar by 65.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Palomar by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)
