Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 17.7%

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) rose 17.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $17.87, approximately 6,697,662 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 2,844,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

OSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The company has a market cap of $720.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 55.93% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,222.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,699 shares of company stock worth $202,760. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

