Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OTLK. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

