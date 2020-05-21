OrganiMax Nutrient (CVE:GRDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

OrganiMax Nutrient Corp. (CVE:GRDM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 51000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18,940.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

OrganiMax Nutrient Company Profile (CVE:GRDM)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company holds interests in the Makwa property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; Mayville property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; and Mayville lithium property, a lithium and rare metals exploration project located near Lac du Bonnet in south east Manitoba.

