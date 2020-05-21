Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $128.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $127.06. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 97,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

