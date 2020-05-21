Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,008 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.