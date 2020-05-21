Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,504 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

VO opened at $152.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

