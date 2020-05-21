Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,976 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $66.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

