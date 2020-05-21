Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,567 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Roku by 37.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $3,983,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $33,656.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,656.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,248,036. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

