Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,610.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $85.44 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.