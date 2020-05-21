Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Middlesex Water worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2563 dividend. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

In other news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,178.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $462,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

