Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,725 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,134. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $191.91 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $197.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

