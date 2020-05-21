Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,641,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after buying an additional 195,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after buying an additional 187,423 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,994,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 249,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 30,331 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

