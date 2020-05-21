Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

FISV stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.