Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3,484.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of LYG opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.