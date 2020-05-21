Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,659 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,242,210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 286.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $103,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.82. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

