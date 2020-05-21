Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $135.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.54. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

