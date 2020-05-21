Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,639 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after acquiring an additional 534,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,854 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,681,000 after acquiring an additional 41,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $79,846,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOH opened at $176.97 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $187.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.41.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,793 shares of company stock worth $676,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

