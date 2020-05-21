Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,791 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Marten Transport worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 136.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Marten Transport news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 13,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $333,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,129 shares of company stock worth $2,922,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

