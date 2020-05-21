Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,926 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Square by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 130.22 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

