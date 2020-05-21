Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of AlarmCom worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 17,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $32,170.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,398 shares of company stock worth $6,878,350 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $47.54 on Thursday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $62.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

