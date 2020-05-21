Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

