Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 45.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,590 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,600,000 after buying an additional 1,204,310 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,490,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,705 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,489,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,933. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

