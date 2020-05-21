Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,591,000 after buying an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Steris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after buying an additional 248,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after buying an additional 449,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,891,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens raised their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.67.

Steris stock opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $149.54. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

