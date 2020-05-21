Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,178 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after buying an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after buying an additional 209,218 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,439,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,086,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.